Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy box office day 1 collection: Chiranjeevi’s film mints Rs 82 crore worldwide

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 16:38 IST

Actor Chiranjeevi’s latest release Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has struck gold at the box-office with opening day worldwide of around Rs 82 crore, trade analyst Girish Johar has revealed.

Tweeting the figures, he wrote: “MEGAA HUUGE ! #SyeraaNarashimaReddy BO Aprx All Langs BO in crs AP/Nzm = 53.00 Karnataka =11.00 TNK =2.00 Rest India =3.00 Overseas =13.00 Day 1 World = 82.00 #Syeraa #MegastarChiranjeevi @DirSurender @KicchaSudeep #Nayanathara @tamannaahspeaks @KonidelaPro.”

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has emerged as the fifth biggest South Indian opener worldwide after Baahubali 2 (Rs 214 crore), Saaho (Rs 127 crore), 2.0 (Rs 94 crore) and Kabali (Rs 88 crore).

Directed by Surender Reddy, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is the story of Kurnool-based freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy and his fight against the British for independent India.

The film, produced by Ram Charan on a budget of Rs 275 crore, also stars Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty and Nayanthara

On signing the project, Chiranjeevi had said it was his long-time desire to play a historic character.

“It has always been my dream to play Bhagat Singh. Despite being offered the role back then, I couldn’t play it for several reasons and it was later played by several of my counterparts. It was played by several actors across languages. I regret missing out on an opportunity to play the role because I don’t think anyone wants to make a film on him today,” Chiranjeevi said.

The film, which was also released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, has music by Amit Trivedi. Originally, AR Rahman was signed for the project but he opted out citing lack of time due to other commitments.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 16:37 IST