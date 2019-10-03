e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 03, 2019

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy box office day 1 collection: Chiranjeevi’s film mints Rs 82 crore worldwide

Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has garnered an estimated Rs 82 crore in worldwide collections on day 1. Details inside.

regional-movies Updated: Oct 03, 2019 16:38 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy stars Chiranjeevi in the lead role.
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy stars Chiranjeevi in the lead role.
         

Actor Chiranjeevi’s latest release Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has struck gold at the box-office with opening day worldwide of around Rs 82 crore, trade analyst Girish Johar has revealed.

Tweeting the figures, he wrote: “MEGAA HUUGE ! #SyeraaNarashimaReddy BO Aprx All Langs BO in crs AP/Nzm = 53.00 Karnataka =11.00 TNK =2.00 Rest India =3.00 Overseas =13.00 Day 1 World = 82.00 #Syeraa #MegastarChiranjeevi @DirSurender @KicchaSudeep #Nayanathara @tamannaahspeaks @KonidelaPro.”

 

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has emerged as the fifth biggest South Indian opener worldwide after Baahubali 2 (Rs 214 crore), Saaho (Rs 127 crore), 2.0 (Rs 94 crore) and Kabali (Rs 88 crore).

 

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Payal Rohtagi calls Ameesha Patel, Rashami Desai jobless; Twitter asks ‘How many companies are you running’

Directed by Surender Reddy, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is the story of Kurnool-based freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy and his fight against the British for independent India.

The film, produced by Ram Charan on a budget of Rs 275 crore, also stars Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty and Nayanthara

On signing the project, Chiranjeevi had said it was his long-time desire to play a historic character.

“It has always been my dream to play Bhagat Singh. Despite being offered the role back then, I couldn’t play it for several reasons and it was later played by several of my counterparts. It was played by several actors across languages. I regret missing out on an opportunity to play the role because I don’t think anyone wants to make a film on him today,” Chiranjeevi said.

The film, which was also released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, has music by Amit Trivedi. Originally, AR Rahman was signed for the project but he opted out citing lack of time due to other commitments.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 16:37 IST

tags
top news
In 2 tweets, Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam hints at his exit plan
In 2 tweets, Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam hints at his exit plan
Oct 03, 2019 21:53 IST
Traffic jams, flight operations hit after heavy rains in Delhi
Traffic jams, flight operations hit after heavy rains in Delhi
Oct 03, 2019 21:31 IST
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
Oct 03, 2019 21:10 IST
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Oct 03, 2019 17:32 IST
Manmohan Singh accepts Amarinder Singh invite to travel to Kartarpur Sahib
Manmohan Singh accepts Amarinder Singh invite to travel to Kartarpur Sahib
Oct 03, 2019 18:11 IST
Blaming Anushka for Kohli’s 0 makes no sense: Sania roots for WAGs on tours
Blaming Anushka for Kohli’s 0 makes no sense: Sania roots for WAGs on tours
Oct 03, 2019 21:28 IST
HDIL’s Wadhawans arrested for alleged fraud in PMC loan scam case
HDIL’s Wadhawans arrested for alleged fraud in PMC loan scam case
Oct 03, 2019 18:45 IST
‘Inventing new ways to humiliate himself,’ Sehwag tweets on Imran Khan
‘Inventing new ways to humiliate himself,’ Sehwag tweets on Imran Khan
Oct 03, 2019 14:30 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreYediyurappaSabarimala VerdictWar box office collection day 1Bigg Boss 13DoklamBigg Boss 13 Day 3 Written UpdateVande Bharat ExpressRanveer SinghNavratri Day 5MicrosoftLaxmmi Bomb First Look
don't miss
latest news
India News
Regional Movies