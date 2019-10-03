Bigg Boss 13: Payal Rohtagi calls Ameesha Patel, Rashami Desai jobless; Twitter asks ‘How many companies are you running’

tv

Actor Payal Rohtagi, who participated in the second season of Bigg Boss, has called the contestants on current season of the show jobless. She tweeted Wednesday night that she was also jobless when she went to the reality show.

“Ram Ram jiActors like #AmeeshaPatel #Koenamitra #RashmiDesai #SidarthShukla #AbuMalik all r #Jobless at present So they decided to do #BiggBoss13 for money. Others are irrelevant who just need fame so must have come free of cost. I was also #Jobless when I went to BB2,” she wrote. Twitter responded, questioning Payal’s participation on the show. One user wrote, “Okay so you have again been jobless after BB2... Since 12 years... but sadly they don’t take ex-contestants again Payal Ji.” Another wrote, “U said, u went to bb2 cause u were jobless.. now how many companies n factories u running.”

Ram Ram ji 🙏 Actors like #AmeeshaPatel #Koenamitra #RashmiDesai #SidarthShukla #AbuMalik all r #Jobless at present 🤣 So they decided to do #BiggBoss13 for money. Others are irrelevant who just need fame so must have come free of cost. I was also #Jobless when I went to BB2 🤪 pic.twitter.com/zrGnUx86We — PAYAL ROHATGI & Team- Bhagwan Ram Bhakts (@Payal_Rohatgi) October 1, 2019

Actors Koena Mitra, Sidharth hukla, Rashami Desai and musician Abu Malik are contestants on Bigg Boss 13 while Ameesha Patel has a special role. Called Malkin of the house, she will assign tasks to the contestants.

Currently, Rashami and Sidharth are growing closer inside the house and the Uttaran star has even dropped hints of a special bond with him. However, Sidharth has not mentioned any such thing. Initially, Rashami and Sidharth gave each other a cold shoulder when they were assigned as ‘Bed Friends Forever’ - to share the bed.

Koena has emerged as a strong contestant and gained several fans online after Wednesday’s episode in which she endured torture calmly during a task and came out a winner.

Ameesha, on the other hand, had fans turning up against her online even as she appeared on her maiden episode on the show earlier this week. Twitter campaigned against her, asking the makers to remove her from the show. Fans railed against her ‘overacting’ and frequent interruptions throughout the first episode. “Bigg Boss chahte hai Ameesha Patel over-acting na kre,” read a tweet.

