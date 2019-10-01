Bigg Boss 13 contestant Koena Mitra on her disastrous nose job: ‘Many have done it, no one talks about it’

tv

Koena Mitra feels she is the most difficult human being she has ever come across, and hence it will be a challenge to adjust with complete strangers inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. “ I am the most difficult human I know. I don’t know who is going to be more difficult but I know that this show isn’t easy,” she said.

When quizzed about how comfortable she is with cooking and doing other household chores, the model and actress said all these she doesn’t find challenging because for her the only challenge will be adjusting with other contestants inside the house. She said: “Housework is no challenge for me. My challenge would be living in this house with many strangers. I don’t know who they are and I don’t know them either. When I see them, I don’t think I will find a friend there because I haven’t heard from any friend or anybody (known to me) who are going for this show.”

In an interview with Bombay Times, she also spoke about undergoing plastic surgery that went wrong and led to a speed bump in her career. “This is the worst-kept story of our industry. Many have done it and many do it, but no one talks about it, as if it’s a crime or a sin. It’s a part of my story, so I didn’t mind talking about it. I gave statements and that’s why yeh peecha nahi chhodta. Even though it’s been eight-nine years since, people don’t stop asking me about it. Also, why are only women trapped and attacked when it comes to cosmetic enhancement? You are fine with 60 and 50-year-old men from our industry with no wrinkles and head full of hair looking like they have returned to their 20s!”

Regarding Bigg Boss 13 house, she told IANS, “The show offers a lot of adventure, it has a strong fan base. My sister and cousins were thrilled when they got to know that I have said yes to this show. Adventure is my biggest attraction and the show has a loyal set of viewers.”

How does it feel to be a contestant at Bigg Boss? Koena shared, “After many years! At the age of 18, I had participated in a beauty pageant. I represented India and won the title. That was my last competition. First and last. After that, I never really took part in any competition or reality show. This is my first (reality show) experience and it is going to be an adventurous journey!”

Koena feels, being a contestant on Bigg Boss will help her fans know her better as a person. She explained: “A lot of people don’t watch cinema. They can’t afford movie tickets, they can’t go to theatres to watch cinema, they are not on social media. How do you reach out to those people as an artiste? I thought this is going to be a great platform where they will see the person, know the personality. They have seen me in different characters, they have seen me as a model, they have watched my films and interviews but on this show they will see the person that I am. I thought it is going to be a great opportunity to reach out to them. My fans on social media try to assume things (about me) most of the time. This time they will see the person. So, that’s a brilliant opportunity.”

However, the actress feels it will be difficult if her fans expect her to look perfect all the time inside the house. She said, “Fans see you on hoardings, posters, on the screen with perfect makeup, perfect hair, perfect clothes etc. Perfection is such a hunger! Especially when it comes to actors and stars, they always expect perfection. I just hope people don’t expect perfection day and night, it is not possible. When you are cooking in the kitchen, you can’t be having curled and perfect hair. I will have to look simple, I’ll be the way I am at home.”

The Kolkata-born actress recently tweeted expressing how she is going to miss Durga puja this year. Talking about the same, she said: “Durga puja, Kali puja, Diwali everything I’ll be missing. I’ll be missing all the good food and hungama in Bengal, dressing up for Durga puja and my house puja also. We perform Lakshmi puja on the day of Kali puja. I’ll miss all the fun outside home. I just hope we have enough fun in the (Bigg Boss) house.”

Koena also informed that if she doesn’t have any work commitments, then she prefers to be at home in Kolkata for Durga puja and spend time with her family and friends.

On the work front, Koena Mitra is planning to turn producer. She revealed that she has received some really nice scripts and is eager to produce both movies and web series once she is done with the reality show.

