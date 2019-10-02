Maleficent Mistress Of Evil trailer: Watch how Aishwarya Rai makes Angelina Jolie’s villainous character her own

bollywood

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 16:39 IST

The Hindi trailer of Angelina Jolie starrer Maleficent: Mistress of Evil was dropped online on Wednesday. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has voiced the lead character in the Hindi version. However, the makers decides to give it a twist of their own with Aishwarya doing a cameo in the trailer, dressed as Maleficent.

Watch the trailer here:

As the trailer opens, we see Aishwarya seated, dressed as Maleficent. Her hair in done in a high bun and her green eyes sparkle. She tells the viewers how they have known her soft and kind side but now they will witness her anger and hatred. We are quickly taken through scenes from the film, where Angelina descends on the ground to witness Prince Phillip proposing to Aurora. Aurora immediately says yes.

Next we see Aishwarya walking towards a throne as she says, “Meri nanhi gudiya shadi kar rahi hai (My little girl is getting married)”. We see a scene from the film where Aurora tells her ‘mother’ that Phillip has proposed to her. Aishwarya again appears onscreen saying it ought to be a matter of happiness. However, she won’t let it happen (“Main aisa hone nahin dungi”).

“Joh mere saath hua, woh meri beti ke saath nahin hoga (What happened to me, will not happen to my daughter),” she says in anger. “... phir chahe iske liye mujhe koi jung hi kyun na lagni padhe (even if I have to go to war to protect my daughter),” she adds menacingly.

Aishwarya looks convincing in a negative role. Bikram Duggal of Disney India said in a statement, “Looking at how Angelina Jolie fits Maleficent’s role down to the letter, it was hard to imagine anyone else essaying the character other than Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for our local audience. We wanted to build a strong connect and bring her character to life in Hindi and felt Aishwarya’s persona which is filled with elegance and poise would be a perfect blend.”

First Published: Oct 02, 2019 16:38 IST