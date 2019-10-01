Aishwarya Rai to voice Angelina Jolie in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’s Hindi version

hollywood

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will lend her voice for Hollywood star Angelina Jolie’s character in Disney’s Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil in Hindi. The film is a tale of good versus evil and is set screens on October 18.

In Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil, Maleficent and her goddaughter Aurora begin to question the complex family ties that bind them as they are pulled in different directions by impending nuptials, unexpected allies and dark new forces at play. The years have been kind to Maleficent and Aurora. Their relationship, born of heartbreak, revenge and ultimately love, has flourished. Yet the hatred between man and the fairies still exists. Aurora’s impending marriage to Prince Phillip is cause for celebration in the kingdom of Ulstead and the neighbouring Moors, as the wedding serves to unite the two worlds. When an unexpected encounter introduces a powerful new alliance, Maleficent and Aurora are pulled apart to opposing sides in a Great War, testing their loyalties and causing them to question whether they can truly be family.

“Looking at how Angelina Jolie fits Maleficent’s role down to the letter, it was hard to imagine anyone else essaying the character other than Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for our local audience. We wanted to build a strong connect and bring her character to life in Hindi and felt Aishwarya’s persona, which is filled with elegance and poise would be a perfect blend,” said Bikram Duggal, Head - Studio Entertainment, Disney India.

Angelina reprises her iconic role as Maleficent in the follow-up to the 2014 film. The film also stars Elle Fanning, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sam Riley, Harris Dickinson, Ed Skrein, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple, Lesley Manville and Michelle Pfeiffer. The film is directed by Joachim Rønning from a story by Linda Woolverton, written by Linda Woolverton and Noah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman-Blue. It has been co-produced by Joe Roth, Angelina and Duncan Henderson.

