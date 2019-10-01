e-paper
Aishwarya Rai’s Paris look slammed by designer Wendell Rodricks: ‘Halloween is next month’

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Paris Fashion Week look left Indian designer Wendell Rodricks unimpressed. He asked L’Oreal, “You have one of the prettiest girls in the world and this is how you do her make up and dress her?”

bollywood Updated: Oct 01, 2019 08:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Wendell Rodricks slammed L’Oreal for Aishwarya Rai’s make-up and clothes at the Paris Fashion Week.
Wendell Rodricks slammed L’Oreal for Aishwarya Rai’s make-up and clothes at the Paris Fashion Week.(Instagram)
         

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the Paris Fashion Week for the first time on Saturday. While many found her look riveting, Indian fashion designer Wendell Rodricks did not agree.

Taking to Instagram and posting a collage of Aishwarya’s look, he wrote: “@loreal you have one of the prettiest girls in the world and this is how you do her make up and dress her? Sack the stylist for this sack dress with a note that Halloween is next month.” The actor wore a floral printed smock dress with a long trail by designer Giambattista Valli. It was a high-neck dress with full sleeves. She paired the look with rather dramatic make-up -- a multi-coloured glittery purple and pink eye shadow and a bright lipstick.

 

At Paris Fashion Week’s Spring Summer showcase, Aishwarya strutted down the runway for the L’Oreal Paris Le Défilé show alongside actor Eva Longoria, British singer Cheryl Cole, Camilla Cabello, Helen Mirren, Geri Horner, Amber Heard, Doutzen Kroes and Liya Kebedet.

Also read: Arjun Kapoor says he was considered for Kabir Singh, but backed out to avoid ego tussle with Shahid Kapoor

Post her arrival, Aishwarya had posted a fun video with Eva. Sharing the video, she wrote: “Friends Reunited Love Always Eva... you’re just the warmest n sweetest ever...” She had also put up a picture with her daughter Aaradhya.

Aishwarya, who last appeared onscreen in the film Fanney Khan, will soon begin work on Mani Ratnam’s ambitious Tamil project Ponniyin Selvan, based on a Tamil classic of the same name. The film also stars a galaxy of stars from South including Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi and Amala Paul among others.

There were also reports that she was to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s proposed film on the life of poet-lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi. She was to essay Punjabi writer Amrita Pritam. However, reports suggested that she later picked Mani Ratnam’s project.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 08:51 IST

