Aishwarya Rai stuns at Paris Fashion Week ramp, shares pic with her ‘eternal angel’ Aaradhya. See pics

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 10:58 IST

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her debut at the Paris Fashion Week this weekend and looked gorgeous as she walked the ramp in a purple dress, by designer Giambattista Valli. Her accentuated eye makeup and coral lip colour stole the show.

Late Saturday, Aishwarya shared a picture with daughter Aaradhya, whom she called her “eternal angel”. The duo can be seen posing inside a car in the picture, shared on Instagram.

Aishwarya, along with husband and actor Abhishek Bachchan, was in New York earlier this year and had a number of family get-togethers with Rishi Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan and her daughter Navya Naveli.

The Paris Fashion Week is being held at the historic instituion, the Monnaie de Paris on Saturd.

Loreal brand ambassadors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Camila Cabello and Amber Heard made their first-ever appearances at Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris.

In a celebration of motherhood, Eva Longoria walked the runway carrying her baby son, Santiago, in the grand finale. Helen Mirren and Andie McDowell made their return to the Paris runway while the lineup also saw star turns from Marie Bochet, Liya Kebede, Aja Naomi King, Doutzen Kroes, Soo Joo Park, Luma Grothe, Duckie Thot.Louise Bourgoin, Naomi Campbell, Estelle Lefebure, Sonia Rolland, Olga Kurylenko, Tina Kunakey watched from the front row.

Aishwarya is expected to begin work on her next film, Mani Ratnam’s Tamil historical. Called Ponniyin Selvan, it is based on a classic novel of same name and tells the story of Arulmozhivarman, one of the kings of the Chola dynasty during the 10th and 11th centuries.

First Published: Sep 29, 2019 10:56 IST