GQ Awards: Shahid Kapoor hugs Hrithik Roshan, Sara Ali Khan stuns in black. See pics

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 10:01 IST

It was a starry Saturday evening as several Bollywood celebs descended upon the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2019. From Katrina Kaif and Hrithik Roshan to Shahid Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, every celebrity shone like a diamond at the event’s blue carpet.

Hrithik Roshan and Shahid Kapoor greeted each other with a hug before entering the venue. Both actors were clad in black suits. Hrithik is coming off a successful stint with Vikas Bahl’s Super 30, which bagged critical acclaim as well as box office success.

Shahid and Hrithik pose together. ( Varinder Chawla )

Hrithik now awaits the release of his upcoming film, War. Directed by Sidharth Anand of Bang Bang fame, the film pits Hrithik opposite Tiger Shroff and also features Vaani Kapoor in a pivotal role.

Shahid, on the other hand, gave Bollywood’s biggest grosser of the year with his remake of Arjun Reddy. Titled Kabir Singh, the film was a superhit, despite widespread backlash from critics.

Katrina Kaif bagged the Rule Breaker of the Year award. Her last release was Bharat.

Shahid attended the gala in black while Anand Ahuja was spotted in a blue suit. ( Varinder Chawla )

Ayushamann Khurrana, along with wife Tahira Kashyap also attended the event. Ayushmann wore a black suit while Tahira donned a saree for the event. Ayushmann is on a winning spree with his latest film Dream Girl emerging as a success. A party was also held on Saturday to celebrate the film’s run.

Ayushmann Khurrana poses at GQ Award. ( Varinder Chawla )

Sara Ali Khan looks gorgeous in black. ( Varinder Chawla )

Celebs pose at GQ Awards 2019. ( Varinder Chawla )

Aparshakti Khurrana wore a white trench coat, while Sara Ali Khan was dressed in a short black dress.

Sobhita Dhulipala attended the event in a retro look, while Kalki Koechlin opted for a tuxedo dress.

Actor-singer Shruti Haasan looked gorgeous in a shimmery black top, black pants and wrap skirt. She completed the look with a floor-length cape.

Swara Bhasker, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Diana Penty, among several others also attended the award ceremony.

First Published: Sep 29, 2019 10:00 IST