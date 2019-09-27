Katrina Kaif is a ray of sunshine in her latest Instagram post, Alia Bhatt loves it. See pic

bollywood

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 14:11 IST

Actor Katrina Kaif recently shared a picture on Instagram which was ‘liked’ by none other than Alia Bhatt. Taken against the Sun with the light shining right on the camera lens, the picture has Katrina putting out her hand in a bid to cover the entire lens but it manages to capture portions of her face that is hidden behind her free-flowing hair.

Sharing the image, Katrina wrote , “Make your own magic.” Alia appreciated the post by dropping a heart emoji in the comments section.

This is not the first time Alia has shown love for the ex-girlfriend of her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. She often ‘likes’ Katrina’s Instagram posts and has talked positively about the Bharat star.

Katrina had once said in an interview, “A certain thing is already playing out in a certain manner. My reaction to it makes no difference. I can sit here and feel anger and bitterness. I can make myself unhappy. Or I can take into consideration that, how miserable I am makes no difference to anyone else. So, instead, I can lighten my own burden and say — let me be happy and at peace. And what is meant for me, will come my way.”

Also read: Miley Cyrus’ mom calls her a ‘bratty millennial’ for staying glued to her phone, not enjoying vacation

“I do go through my own share of pain and angst. But I see no point in holding a grudge. Whoever it is, I don’t see the point of holding on to anything unpleasant from the past. I would rather let bygones be bygones,” she added.

Last seen opposite Salman Khan in Bharat, Katrina will soon feature alongside Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. She will also feature in a recreated version of 90s hit Tip Tip Barsa Paani in the film. The song was originally picturised on Raveena Tandon and Akshay for the film Mohra.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 13:46 IST