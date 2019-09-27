Miley Cyrus’ mom calls her a ‘bratty millennial’ for staying glued to her phone, not enjoying vacation

music

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 12:07 IST

Singer Miley Cyrus’ mom Tish Cyrus just called her ‘bratty millennial’ for refusing to put her phone down and enjoy the vacation.

On Thursday, the singer wrote on Instagram Story, “My mom just called me ‘disgusting,’“ “There was a gorgeous sunset and I was inside on my phone ‘serving content,’“ she added. Miley, Tish and Miley’s sister Brandi are on a vacation in Arizona.

“It’s hard to get in trouble once you’re an adult but she said I looked like a ‘bratty millennial,’ which I do, but is it bad if I like the pic and wanna post? Is that worst?” Cyrus wrote in the Story and tagged her mother.

Also read: Bard of Blood review: Emraan Hashmi’s new Netflix India spy series is a massive failure of intelligence

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Cyrus and Kaitlyn Carter had split after a month of dating. A source informed People that Cyrus “does not want a serious relationship.”

Cyrus’ husband, actor Liam Hemsworth filed for divorce last month, citing “irreconcilable differences,” according to People.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 12:04 IST