Vaani Kapoor on War: ‘I am the Mr India of Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff film, the puzzle people need to solve’

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 12:38 IST

Actor Vaani Kapoor, who will play the female lead in Tiger Shroff-Hrithik Roshan-starrer War, has said her role maybe a small one in the film but it is quite a crucial one. The action drama will see Tiger and Hrithik pitted against each other.

A Mid Day report quoted Vaani as explaining why the trailer had little about her character: “That is because the film belongs to Tiger and Hrithik. I admit it’s a small part, but my role is critical to the story. Also, screen time is not significant to one’s acting prowess. A good actor will shine, no matter what.”

She added jokingly, “I am the Mr India of this film, the puzzle people need to solve.”

Vaani is being appreciated for her performance in the first song from War, Ghungroo. Vaani even hurt herself while practising for the number. “It was physically demanding and extremely challenging with swing pole and Cyr wheel section of the dance but all the sweat and bruises were definitely worth it as it gave me the opportunity to pull off something entirely new,” Vaani had earlier said about the song.

“I’m super happy and grateful that people are loving my performance in Ghungroo and most importantly giving so much love to the song and the film,” she added.

Vaani also opened up on her last outing -Befikre opposite Ranveer Singh that failed miserably at the ticket windows.“I wish it had got more love. It’s an easy-breezy, happy film. I felt bad, but eventually moved on. I am aware of the hits and misses of the industry. I didn’t wish to be pessimistic. I let it be an experience that taught me better. It was the greatest experience of my life, and I have learnt so much,” she told the tabloid.

War is Directed by Sidharth Anand of Bang Bang fame. Yash Raj Films have produced War that will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on October 2.

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 12:37 IST