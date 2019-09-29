Dance Deewane 2: Jamshedpur’s delivery boy Vishal Sonkar is the winner, wants to choreograph Madhuri Dixit

tv

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 09:01 IST

Jamshedpur’s Vishal Sonkar won the dance reality show Dance Deewane 2 trophy on Saturday night. He impressed the judges, including Bollywood’s dance diva Madhuri Dixit, with performances on Yeh Hausla and Aashaayein from the movie Iqbal. He also received the cash prize of Rs 15 lakh. After winning the show, Vishal said he wants to become a choreographer.

“This is just the beginning...I have to work more now. I want to see myself getting established as one of the fine choreographers in the industry. Real journey has now started. I have loads of dreams to fulfil and one of the big dreams is to choreograph Madhuri ma’am. Kaun nahi chahega unke saath kaam karna,” he said.

Priyanka Chopra, who visited the sets of the show to promote her film The Sky Is Pink, was happy to inform viewers that she hails from Jamshedpur, like Vishal. She also grooved to her hit song from Deepika Padukone- Ranveer Singh’s Bajiro Mastani, Pingaa. The actors also danced to Madhuri’s hit number Dola Re Dola.

Madhuri also performed on Tabaah Ho Gae from her latest film, the box office dud Kalank.

Vishal used to deliver food for a living before when he decided to quit the job and pursue his passion of dancing. After winning the show, Vishal told Times Now in an interview, “When I had auditioned for the show, I never thought I’ll make it this far. My confidence increased with every episode and when Salman Khan Sir announced my name as the winner, my mother was in tears. She told me she wished my father was here to see this.”

I'm crying😭😭😭 Finally I'm going to see MD s TabaahHoGaye in stage😍😍😍 #DanceDeewane2 @MadhuriDixit

Take a big breath guys!!! She gonna makes us fall for her again.❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/JUcdXKBo3W — KUMUDHA MDN (@kumudhagopal) September 27, 2019

He also spoke about his struggles. Vishal said, “I used to fit in my dance practices in my schedules and never made my mother feel that I was sacrificing something for her. Whenever there were dance competitions that I had to participate in, I would lie to her that I am hanging out with friends. My sister also supported me in this. My mother basically didn’t want me to go to faraway places for competitions.”

Also read: Kartik Aaryan’s fan goes down on her knees, shivers as he clicks selfies, watch his reaction

Runners-up Twesha and Mehul were awarded a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh each.

Salman also visited the show to give fans a glimpse of his Bigg Boss 13 house. He took Madhuri on a tour of the house and the duo even danced to hit songs Didi Tera Dewar Deewana and Dekha Hai Pehli Baar. Salman and Madhuri also recreated their iconic moment from Hum Aapke Hain Koun.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 29, 2019 08:52 IST