Kapil Sharma Show: Hrithik Roshan says he got 30000 marriage proposals after Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 13:18 IST

Actor Hrithik Roshan recently appeared on popular TV show The Kapil Sharma Show and talked about the love he received soon after his grand Bollywood debut with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. Speaking on the show, Hrithik said that he received more than 30000 marriage proposal after the film hit theatres in 2000, a Mumbai Mirror report claimed. The actor married Sussanne Khan. the same year.

Mumbai: Actor Hrithik Roshan seen in Mumbai. ( IANS )

Hrithik and Amisha became overnight superstars and heartthrobs of India with the release of the film that was recently adjudged as the best Bollywood film in last 20 years at IIFA.

Hrithik and Sussanne got divorced in 2014 but are often seen together along with their two children, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. The couple stayed married for 14 years before they ended their relationship in 2014.

Directed by Rakesh Roshan, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai featured Hrithik in double roles and had Amisha Patel as the female lead opposite him. It became the highest grossing film that year and won 92 awards, gaining a spot in the Guinness Book of Records for maximum number of awards for a single film in a year.

Hrithik and Amisha bagged best debuts and actors’ honours for the film and the movie was also adjudged the best picture of the year at Filmfare. The best screenplay, director, choreography, editing and music director awards at Filmfare awards also went to Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.

Last seen in Vikas Bahl’s critically acclaimed Super 30, Hrithik is currently gearing up for the release of Sidharth Anand’s War where he will be pitted against Tiger Shroff, Touted to be a high-octane action-packed drama, War also features Vaani Kapoor in a lead role. Featuring two of the best dancers and action-heroes of the current time, War boasts of a dance battle as well several high-paced combat scenes between Tiger and Hrithik.

First Published: Sep 25, 2019 13:16 IST