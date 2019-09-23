Tiger Shroff, Hrithik Roshan won’t promote War together to ‘translate on-screen rivalry into off-screen conversation ’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 14:22 IST

Actors Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff will not be promoting their upcoming actioner War as the makers want to translate the “on-screen rivalry into an off-screen conversation point”.

Director Siddharth Anand said: “War pitches two of the biggest action superstars in this huge showdown and we want audiences to see Hrithik and Tiger together, for the first time, only on the big screen. We want to hold the magic of seeing them going after each other and increase the anticipation for the movie. Hrithik and Tiger have fought each other mercilessly and we wanted to translate this on-screen rivalry into an off-screen conversation point.”

“They will not share the same stage during the promotions of the film,” he said.

In the film, Hrithik and Tiger are pitted against each other. The two will be seen doing some dangerous stunts in the film where the two stars will have a showdown.

“In order to build the ferocious showdown between the two, the makers have decided that Hrithik and Tiger won’t meet during promotions! They would be doing everything separately and constantly build the element of War between the two. The makers want audiences to see Hrithik and Tiger for the first time on the big screen! It’s disruptive but it will definitely position the promise of the film brilliantly,” said a source.

The film is set to be a visual spectacle for quintessential action lovers, who will witness some jaw-dropping stunts.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the high-octane film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on October 2.

First Published: Sep 23, 2019 14:22 IST