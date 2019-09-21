War song Jai Jai Shivshankar Song: Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff dance battle won’t let you take your eyes off them

bollywood

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s first dance number together from the film War is out and is worth a watch. The two actors can be seen matching steps on the dance floor amid a riot of colours.

Both Hrithik and Tiger are named among the best dancers in Bollywood and are pitted against each other in this Holi song. The two have performed some impressive dance moves in sync with the peppy music by Vishal and Shekhar. Vishal and Benny Dayal have sung the song which is a recreated version of late superstar Rajesh Khanna’s hit number from the 1974 film, Aap Ki Kasam.

Jai Jai Shivshankar features over 500 dancers and was conceptualised by Bosco and Caesar for more than a month before it was brought to Hrithik and Tiger. Director Siddharth Anand says Hrithik and Tiger rehearsed for three weeks to make this song a visual spectacle for audiences.

“This is a Holi song in the film and what actually got me excited about the song was its lyrics. It says ‘Jai Jai Shivshankar, Aaj mood hai Bhayankar’. When you see this song, you will get into a bhayankar mood to dance, you will just freak out and that is the killer part of it,” he said.

Siddharth claims bringing the two stars together has been a responsibility. “Since the inception of the film, people were speculating that there would be a huge dance anthem featuring two of the best dancers of our country, Hrithik and Tiger. While people were wowed that two of the biggest action heroes of India were combining for the first time, they were equally excited to see them dance together in War.”

“This has been the biggest anticipation which automatically becomes a huge pressure for the people to deliver a cracking song that should become an anthem.”

Anand said they had to get the track right, get the track that actually justifies them dancing on it together. “Hrithik and Tiger have had very, very good songs and big hit songs to their credit. Now, we are bringing them together for the first time and so we have all the more responsibility to deliver a song that should become a blockbuster instantly. I told Vishal and Shekhar that this is not just a song, this is a responsibility,” he said.

First Published: Sep 21, 2019 11:44 IST