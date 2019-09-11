Hrithik Roshan on how he stays fit despite double slip disc, torn ligaments, debilitating back injuries

bollywood

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 15:13 IST

Bollywood fans love to refer to actor Hrithik Roshan as the Greek god and he is idolised for his chiselled body. Not many know, however, that the actor has had to struggle with illnesses and an unhealthy lifestyle before he became the fitness enthusiast that he is today. The actor has suffered from double slip disc, torn ligaments and debilitating back injuries in the past.

Also read: Milind Soman on the age gap between him and wife Ankita: It is same as the difference ‘between my age and my mother’s age’

In a Mid Day interview, Hrithik said, “When I started training with Kris Gethin, I learnt that functional training makes for an integral part of your fitness routine. It helps you become athletic, and increase your stamina. One can’t just go to the gym and lift weights. It will help you bulk up, but not reach your full potential. We’d mix functional training with my regular workouts, and I could see changes, both, physically and mentally.” The actor sought Gethin’s help when he needed to transform his body after a double slip disc during the filming of Bang Bang.

Hrithik also revealed how Salman Khan trained him before his Bollywood debut in 2001. “I would consider [the phase] before my debut film, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, a turning point, when it comes to fitness. When I was selected for it, I trained diligently with Salman Khan, and haven’t looked back. Dance has been my passion since I was a kid, and that is primarily what I would do to stay fit (before his debut).”

Hrithik said that what kept him going through all odds was often the need to be “worthy enough of playing a superhero (Krrish) and at some occasions, it came from his kids. Reportedly, he was dismayed when his kids asked, “Are you too tired to play with me?”

Last seen in Vikas Bahl’s Super 30 - a film based on the life of Bihari mathematician Anand Kumar,Hrithik is now gearing up for an action thriller. Titled War, the film pitches him against Tiger Shroff and also stars Vaani Kapoor.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 15:10 IST