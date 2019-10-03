Bigg Boss 13 Day 3 written update, episode 3, October 2: Rashami Desai cries as she watches Sidharth Shukla get tortured

tv

Even as reports of a budding romance between TV actors Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla inside the Bigg Boss 13 house gained buzz, the third episode of the reality show Wednesday night added fuel to the fire. Rashami broke down as she watched Sidharth getting tortured during a task. Here are the major highlights of the third day from inside the Bigg Boss house:

1. The housemates were divided into two teams - doctors and patients. While Shefali Bagga, Paras Chhabra, Shehnaaz, Dalljiet Kaur and Mahira Singh were assigned the role of doctors, Siddharth Shukla, Aarti Singh, Rashami Desai, Koena Mitra, Siddharth Debey and Asim Riaz were in the patients’ team. Abu Malik was given the dean’s post in the BB Hospital, and hence acted only as the ‘sanchalak’ and did not participate.

2. Sidharth got his legs waxed as part of the task where they were trying to torture him into leaving the seat but he endured all the pain.

The housemates gear up for the luxury budget task.

3. Asim, who came into the medical room alongwith Sidharth, gave up as soon as he got into the chair.

4. As Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Paras poured dirty things like mud and cowdung on Sidharth, it was Rashami who was seen breaking down. Rashami was watching the entire torture from inside the house, along with other housemates. Earlier, Rashami was seen discussing Sidharth with Paras Chabra and Aarti Singh. She told them, “We had our fights during the show (Dil Se Dil Tak) but we are good friends as well. He is my bed friend forever (BFF, assigned by Salman when they entered the house) and also takes care of me.”

Sidharth Shukla is tortured with ice cold water.

5. Paras got into an argument with sanchalak Abu as he asked them not to pour the ice cold water on Sidharth.

6. When Dalljeet and Mahira got inside the medical room to treat Koena and Sidharth Dey, both the patients began on a calm and patient note, enduring it all as they were made to eat karela juice, aloe vera, chillies and even hair removal cream. When they fed them quickly, Koena said, “Mai koi kutta nahi, dheere dheere khilao.”

Koena Mitrra on the show.

7. Shefali Bagga then raked up Arti’s past to make her leave the chair inside the medical room and the latter broke down. However, she remained firm and refused to leave the chair.

8. Shehnaaz Gill created major drama as she sat on the floor and began crying in the middle of the task.

9. Despite dragging personal lives of Arti, Sidharth and talking down about weight and height issues, the doctors’ team lost the task as they failed to force anyone to leave their chair.

10. After she completed her task, Sidharth Shukla told Arti that is it not right to cry during a task. Shefali and Shehnaz also apologised to Arti for raking up her past.

