Bigg Boss 13 Day 3 preview: Aarti Singh in tears as Shefali, Shenaz bring up her broken marriage

Bigg Boss 13 Day 3 preview: Rashami Desai is seen talking fondly about Sidharth Shukla, while Krushna Abhishek’s sister Aarti will break down when Shefali Bagga grills her about her past.

tv Updated: Oct 02, 2019 17:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bigg Boss 13 day 3 preview will include a hospital task.
Bigg Boss 13 day 3 preview will include a hospital task.
         

Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 13 enters the third day on Wednesday and the show is already a hub for fights, disputes and personal attacks. Meanwhile, TV actors and Dil Se Dil Tak co-stars Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla are the ones likely to be struck by cupid soon, if the promos from the show are to be taken seriously.

In fresh videos that the channel has shared on Instagram, Rashami and Sidharth will be seen getting closer to each other even though they have spent only two days together inside the house. Rashami was seen discussing Sidharth with Paras Chabra and Aarti Singh. She will be seen telling them, “We had our fights during the show but we are good friends as well. He is my bed friend forever (BFF, assigned by Salman when they entered the house) and also takes care of me.”

 

In another video, the duo is seen spending time with each other, though there is no interaction that would indicate a romantic relationship.

Bigg Boss will also announce the luxury task “BB Hospital Task” under which Shefali Bagga, Paras Chhabra, Shehnaaz, Dalljiet Kaur and Mahira Singh are doctors who are supposed to treat patients and make them leave their chairs or beds. During the task, Shefali and Shenaz are dredging up Aarti’s past and bringing up her broken marriage. Aarti is seen crumbling and breaking into tears.

Siddharth Shukla, Aarti Singh, Rashami Desai, Koena Mitra, Siddharth Debey and Asim Riaz are in the patients’ team and will be tortured by the doctors. Later, Sidharth is also seen sitting tied on a chair as he is covered in mud and cow dung.

First Published: Oct 02, 2019 16:58 IST

