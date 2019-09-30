Bigg Boss 13 day 1 preview: Ameesha Patel’s ‘Maalkin’ sets the rules for contestants, makes them earn their food

tv

Bigg Boss 13 has begun and so has the season of fights on the small screen. Even before the contestants could settle down inside the luxurious but quirky house, they took part in a ‘Bed Friends Forever’ task wherein they were arbitrarily paired up to share beds during the season.

This did not go down well with some as bedmates Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla were seen giving each other a cold shoulder. But many of them were happy with their partners as Koena Mitra was pleased to share her bed with Shefali Bagga whereas Paras Chhabra, who recently acquired the tag of Sanskari Playboy, was elated to share his bed with Aarti Singh and Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

The first morning in the Bigg Boss house saw the contestants wake up to the horn of a train. Even before they could adjust with the new routine, Malkin of the house, Ameesha Patel enters the house while grooving to her hit number from Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. The contestants give her a warm welcome as she starts inspecting the house. She announces that every week, a female contestant will be chosen as the ‘Queen of the Bathroom’ and will be bestowed with certain privileges.

Soon after, the contestants start craving for food and coffee for which Ameesha announces that the contestants will have to earn every grain and morsel. She opens a trunk full of grocery items and asks the housemates to sit in a row. Through the game of passing the parcel, the contestants are made to pick up and pass on the food items albeit using their mouth. In a bid to secure maximum food items in their kitty, the housemates try their best to perform the task without using their hands.

During the day, Paras and Siddhartha Dey get upset with Azim Riaz for using inappropriate words during his casual rapping session. Azim tries to defend himself but in vain.

Ameesha again enters the house in the evening while swaying to the song, Lazy Lamhe and introduces a task called ‘Maalkin Chahti Hai’. The girls of the house are asked to choose two boys for a series of games. Depending on the performance and results of the task, Ameesha awards ‘black hearts’ to the boys.

