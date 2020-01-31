Darbar box office: Film ends up as a colossal flop, distributors plan to approach Rajinikanth

regional-movies

Actor Rajinikanth’s latest Tamil release Darbar has disappointed big time at the box-office, according to trade sources. The film, directed by AR Murugadoss, has incurred heavy losses for its distributors who’ve now decided to meet the 70-year-old veteran for compensation.

“Distributors across various districts have suffered heavy losses as the film didn’t even recover its investment cost let alone earning profits. It was a consensus decision to meet Rajinikanth as he’d understand the situation and compensate for the losses. The plan is to meet him over the weekend at his residence,” a distributor, on the condition of anonymity, told Hindustan Times.

The distributor further added that the decision to meet Rajinikanth was taken after Lyca Productions, the makers of Darbar, didn’t react to the situation put forth by the distributors.

Made on a budget of Rs 200 crore which includes Rs 108 crore salary of Rajinikanth, Darbar has been adjudged a disaster despite collecting around Rs 250 crore worldwide.

Darbar stars Rajinikanth in the role of an angry cop who sets out to avenge his daughter. The film marked the maiden collaboration of Rajinikanth and filmmaker AR Murugadoss, who is best known for helming Ghajini and Kaththi. It marked the return of Rajinikanth in the role of a cop after 25 years.

Darbar also features Nayanthara, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu in key roles. The film has music by Anirudh Ravichander while Santosh Sivan has cranked the camera.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is currently shooting for his next Tamil project with director Siva. The yet-untitled family drama also stars Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu and Meena in important roles. The project has music by D Imman and being bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

Siva, known for films such as Veeram and Viswasam, has teamed up with Rajinikanth for the first time. The film is tipped to be a rural-based action drama.

