Darbar final schedule begins in Jaipur, Rajinikanth and Nayanthara join the team

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 15:52 IST

Actors Rajinikanth and Nayanthara on Sunday flew together to Jaipur to join the final schedule of their upcoming Tamil film, Darbar, which is being directed by AR Murugadoss. A picture of Rajinikanth and Nayanthara flying together to Jaipur surfaced online on Sunday. It immediately went viral.

The shoot of Darbar will be wrapped up in the next three weeks. In the currently schedule, a couple of action sequences and the climax will be shot, according to reliable sources. The film has been confirmed to hit the screens next year during Pongal.

Darbar, which is being produced by Lyca Productions, features the 68-year-old star in the role of a police officer after 25 years. He was last seen playing a cop in 1992 Tamil film, Pandian.

In July, Murugadoss teased fans with two exclusive stills from the film. In these pictures, Rajinikanth was oozing with style. While one of the still features Rajinikanth in khaki, walking with an iron road in his hand and a fiery look on his face; the other picture features him wearing a light blue coat with rolled up sleeves.

Rajinikanth will be seen as a cop after 25 years.

Murugadoss took to Twitter to share the stills and he wrote: “Hi guys. The HD photos of our very own Thalaivar & title Design of Darbar will be released at 7:00 PM. Get creative and do what you do the best. Darbar poster design. The best design will be selected and released officially.”

The first-look poster of Darbar was released not long ago. It features the headshot of a happy Rajinikanth, who is surrounded by all things police. From a rifle to belt and police badge, the poster has already set the expectations very high.

The film, which will be dubbed and released in Telugu, also stars Suniel Shetty as the prime antagonist. Actor Prateik Babbar, Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu play crucial roles. While Anirudh Ravichander has composed music, Santosh Sivan has cranked the camera.

