Happy birthday Ram Charan: Five films that showcased the star’s versatility

Ram Charan, who made inroads into acting as the son of actor Chiranjeevi, has come a long way and established himself as one of the leading stars of Telugu film industry. On the occasion of his 35th birthday, we take a look at five of his films which are testimonial to his versatility. From Magadheera to Rangasthalam, here’s a list.

Magadheera

SS Rajamouli’s fantasy drama Magadheera was Ram Charan’s second film. It was gutsy of Ram Charan to pick Magadheera so early on in his career but he proved everybody wrong by embracing the project and going on to win laurels for his performance. While a lot of credit for the film would naturally go to Rajamouli for envisioning something so epic, Ram Charan deserves equal praise for playing his character convincingly, especially leaving his mark in the role of warrior Kala Bhairava. The film was proof to Ram Charan’s calibre to play larger-than-life characters.

Naayak

Naayak saw Ram Charan play dual roles for the first time in his career. As much as one can write off Naayak as a silly commercial pot-boiler, it succeeded his extracting solid performances from Ram Charan, who bounced back strongly after the flop of Orange. Naayak has all the tropes that one usually associates with loud, over-the-top masala films but it was entertaining and that’s all mattered in the end. Thanks to the brisk screenplay and good dose of humour, the film worked to a large extent, despite it being a throwback to VV Vinayak’s earlier films.

Yevadu

Loosely based on John Woo’s Face-Off, Yevadu featured Ram Charan and Allu Arjun in the lead roles. The film borrowed a very interesting concept from Hollywood and gave it a very desi twist, courtesy some smart writing by Vakkantham Vamsi and director Vamshi Paidipally. The film allowed Ram Charan not just flex his muscles but also play a character that has the right mix of machismo and social consciousness.

Dhruva

A remake of Tamil film Thani Oruvan, Surender Reddy’s Dhruva saw Ram Charan play an honest cop who is trying his best to take down a kingpin of organized crime. While like most Telugu commercial films, Dhruva had all the elements to pander to the masses, at the same time it allowed Ram Charan to try his hand at a suave character. The film didn’t try to make Ram Charan look heroic, but pitted him against a powerful villain (a terrific Arvind Swami) who scored brownie points on several occasions.

Rangasthalam

To see Ram Charan shed his star image and play a role of a partially deaf villager Chittibabu in Sukumar’s Rangasthalam meant one only thing. Here’s a star who set aside all inhibitions and limitations and blindly surrendered himself to the vision of his director. Cut from the same cloth as Shyam Benegal’s Ankur, Rangasthalam is a rousing story of social uprising set against the backdrop of caste-based village politics. With his intense, straight-from-the-heart performance, Ram Charan reminded viewers once again of his versatility and why he isn’t just another star hero.

