On Ram Charan’s birthday, here are 19 intimate pictures of the popular actor

Actor Ram Charan, son of popular Telugu actor Chiranjeevi, celebrates his birthday today. Here are some candid pictures of the star.

regional movies Updated: Mar 27, 2019 14:31 IST
Hindustan Times
Ram Charan, son of actor Chiranjeevi, is among the most popular young stars in Telugu film industry.(Instagram)

Actor Ram Charan, son of Telugu actor Chiranjeevi, is among the most fancied young stars in the Telugu film industry. The actor, who celebrates his birthday on Wednesday, has been in news of late as he will soon star in SS Rajamouli’s next. He will be sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Telugu star Junior NTR. Ram Charan forms a part of the powerful quartet along with actors like Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun of the Telugu film industry.

He made his film debut with Chirutha (2007) and has since made his mark in Tollywood. With successful films like Rajamouli’s Magadheera (2009), Yevadu (2014), Dhruva (2016), and Rangasthalam (2018), the actor has established himself as a bankable star in Telugu films.

The actor turned to production for his father’s film Khaidi No. 150 and established a company called Konidela Production. Aside from films, Ram Charan also owns a polo club in Hyderabad called Hyderabad Polo Riding Club.

While Ram Charan maintains a modest presence on Facebook connecting with his many fans, it is his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela who often routinely shares pictures of the star on Instagram. Ram Charan is a quintessential family man and loves to spend time with his family. Wife Upasana also shares some of his workout pictures, especially for his fans.

In many pictures, it is evident he shares a special relationship with his dad and looks up to him. The actor, sparingly, also shares few candid pictures of himself from the sets of his films.

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 14:31 IST

