SS Rajamouli’s RRR: Is Jr NTR playing a forest brigand in the film?

It has already been announced that Ram Charan and Jr NTR have joined hands for the first time for SS Rajamouli’s next film. Having recently gone on the floors, the project has been tentatively titled RRR. It is being produced by DVV Danayya on a whopping budget of Rs 300 crore. Tipped to be action-based revenge drama, the film has Ram Charan and Jr NTR playing brothers and this is the first time they’re working together.

It is already known that Ram Charan plays a cop and he is been working towards achieving a lean look for the role. Reports have emerged that NTR will be seen playing a forest brigand in this big-budget project.

Popular Tamil actor Samuthirakani, best known for his national award-winning performance in Vetrimaaran’s Visaaranai, has also landed a crucial role in the film. According to reliable sources, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is also said to be part of the project in a cameo role.

Apparently, he will shoot for his character after wrapping up Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior.

It is believed Rajamouli’s project won’t be made on an exorbitant budget like Baahubali. However, it will still be made on a scale on which both Ram Charan and NTR have not been seen before and this will be one of the highlights of the project. Last year, Ram Charan revealed that he signed the project without even listening to the script. “I believe in Rajamouli. His stories have strong content and are character-driven. I’m yet to listen to the script. Rajamouli promised me he will narrate the script soon,” he had said.

First Published: Mar 06, 2019 16:45 IST