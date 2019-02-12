Ajay Devgn lands a crucial role in SS Rajamouli’s film RRR?

After a long gap, post the success of Baahubali, SS Rajamouli is slowly but surely getting back to the filmmaker mode.

It has already been announced that Ram Charan and Jr. NTR will come together for the first time for Rajamouli’s next film. Having recently gone on the floors, the project has been tentatively titled RRR and is being produced by DVV Danayya on a budget of Rs 300 crores.

For a long time, the makers didn’t reveal any details about the cast and crew of the project. Now, some reports suggest that Bollywood star Ajay Devgn might essay a cameo in the film. He will shoot for his character after wrapping up Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior.

It is worth mentioning that Ajay had previously given voice over for Makkhi, the Hindi version of Telugu blockbuster Eega.

Tipped to be action-based revenge drama, the rumour has it that the film features Ram Charan as a cop and NTR as a thief. Popular Tamil actor Samuthirakani, best known for his national award-winning performance in Vetrimaaran’s Visaaranai, has also landed a crucial role in the film.

Meanwhile, the actors have been working hard to get the desired look in the film. On Sunday, NTR left to Dubai in preparation for the role. Even as the makers are yet to finalise the rest of the cast, rumours of Samantha Akkineni being roped in as one of the leading ladies, are doing the rounds.

It is believed that Rajamouli’s project won’t be as exorbitant as Baahubali in budget. However, it will still be made on a scale, one in which both Ram Charan and NTR have not been seen before and this would be one of the highlights of the project.

Last year, Ram Charan had revealed that he signed the project without even listening to the script. “I believe in Rajamouli. His stories have strong content and are character-driven. I’m yet to listen to the script. Rajamouli promised me he will narrate the script soon,” he had said.

First Published: Feb 12, 2019 14:05 IST