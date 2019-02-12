Baahubali actor Anushka Shetty stuns in a new fit avatar. See pics

Baahubali actor Anushka Shetty, last seen on screen in Telugu horror drama Bhaagmathie, has stayed out of limelight and avoided contact with general public for over a year. On Monday, when new pictures of Anushka in her fit avatar got shared online, fans couldn’t stop going gaga over new look.

Holistic nutritionist Luke Coutinho shared some pictures of the actor on his Instagram page and revealed that he is collaborating with her for something special. “We have something coming up real soon. Our vision is to change the health of the country, encourage investment in prevention and use lifestyle as the new religion and the magic drug. We aim to put the word ‘care’ back into ‘healthcare’,” he wrote.

In the pictures, Anushka looked radiant and thinner than she has ever been in the last few years.

Ever since she had gained extra weight to play a character suffering from obesity in Size Zero, Anushka has been struggling to shed all the extra pounds and had been receiving a lot of flak from fans. Not long ago, there were rumours that she would undergo surgery to lose weight.

On the work front, Anushka will begin shooting for a multi-starrer thriller called Silence, which will also stars R Madhavan and Anjali. The project will mark the directorial debut of Hemant Madhukar.

Apart from this, the industry grapevine suggests that Anushka has been approached to play the lead role in director Gautham Menon’s Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa 2, a sequel to his hit 2010 romantic drama Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa. Interestingly, this project was also supposed to star Madhavan, but now it will star Simbu, who was part of the first part as well.

First Published: Feb 12, 2019 13:35 IST