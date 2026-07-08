Ghaziabad to Noida Airport in 50 minutes? All you need to know about new rapid transit corridor plan

Travellers heading to the upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar may soon have a significantly faster public transport option. The proposed Ghaziabad-Jewar Namo Bharat corridor has advanced to the Detailed Project Report (DPR) stage, marking a key milestone for the regional rapid transit project. People stand on an escalator as they enter Noida International Airport (NIA), in Noida. (REUTERS)

Confirming the development, NCRTC Managing Director Shalabh Goel told news agency PTI that the Ghaziabad-Jewar and Noida-Faridabad-Gurgaon corridors are currently undergoing DPR preparation.

"Ghaziabad-Jewar and Noida-Faridabad-Gurgaon corridors are in the DPR stage as of now," he further added told the news agency in an interview.

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Once operational, the corridor is expected to cut travel time between Ghaziabad and Noida International Airport at Jewar to around 40 to 50 minutes. Officials said the trains will be designed for a maximum operational speed of 180 kmph, offering a quicker alternative to road travel.

Route to connect major NCR growth centres The proposed corridor will begin at Ghaziabad and pass through Noida, Greater Noida and the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) City before terminating at Noida International Airport.

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Officials said the alignment has been planned to improve connectivity across rapidly expanding residential, commercial and industrial hubs in the National Capital Region.

The route will feature 12 stations: Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad South

Greater Noida West-Sector IV

Greater Noida West-Sector II

Knowledge Park V

Surajpur

Pari Chowk

Ecotech VI

Dankaur

YEIDA North-Sector 18

YEIDA Central-Sector 21

Jewar Airport The project will also include two depots, one at each end of the corridor, to support train operations.

Metro links to improve last-mile connectivity The planned corridor has been designed to integrate with the existing public transport network.

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The Pari Chowk station will offer an interchange with the Aqua Line of the Noida Metro, making it easier for passengers to travel across Noida and Greater Noida. Meanwhile, the YEIDA Central-Sector 21 station will provide connectivity towards the upcoming Noida Film City.

Officials also said commuters travelling from Delhi will be able to access the corridor through the Delhi Metro's Red Line by reaching the Ghaziabad Namo Bharat station.

Preparatory work already underway While awaiting final approvals, preparatory activities for the project have already begun.

Goel said geotechnical investigations, utility mapping and the shifting or modification of infrastructure such as Extra High Tension (EHT) lines and water pipelines are currently being undertaken. These steps are aimed at reducing delays once construction begins.

He also said two other priority Namo Bharat corridors — Delhi-Panipat-Karnal and Delhi-SNB-Alwar — are expected to receive approval from the Government of India soon.

(With PTI inputs)