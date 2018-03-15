Bhaagmathie: Anushka Shetty’s film mints Rs 67.2 cr, declared a hit

Anushka Shetty’s Bhaagmathie that hit screens on January 26 has made a killing at the box office and has minted Rs 67.2 crore so far. The collection reported by Andhra boxoffice includes the collections from the dubbed versions as well. The film earned Rs 34.1 crore gross in the Nizam and AP region. The rest of it constitutes USA, and the other regions of India.

The theatrical rights for the film, including the dubbed version of the film, was sold at Rs 30 crore. The thriller that also stars Jayaram was received well by the critics and audience for its visuals and sound designing. The back ground score was particularly appreciated.

Anushka played the role of an IAS officer in this G Ashok directorial. She is imprisoned for no fault. She is later brought to a palace to aid in an investigation about a politician (Jayaram) who claims to practice Gandhian principle.

Speaking about historic characters like Arundhati, Rudhramadevi and recently Bhaagmathie, Anushka said to HT, “Honestly, I’m not drawn to historic, larger-than-life characters. Personally, I prefer drama, a love story over historic characters. I don’t know why I always end up picking up the sword and killing people. But I owe my career to producer Shyam Prasad Reddy (producer of Arundhati) whose conviction in me really made me what I’m today. I have a market of my own because of Arundhati, and maybe its success gave filmmakers the confidence to write these kinds of roles for me. As an industry, our focus should be more on writing better stories and not try and capitalise on an actor’s popularity or screen presence.”

