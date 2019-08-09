I am a workaholic: Pushkar Shrotri

regional-movies

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 21:15 IST

In his next film, Pushkar Shrotri will be playing a pivotal role of a character called Neeraj Shah, who dupes an Indian bank for a huge amount and runs off to London. The film is a sequel to last year’s hit Ye Re Ye Re Paisa (YRYRP2), and Pushkar says that he wanted to be a part of it. “I was never sceptical or nervous about being a part of YRYRP2. We are taking the film one step ahead. It is grander and larger in scale as compared to the first one. We shot in London, UK, too. As an actor it had many assuring factors,” says the Ubuntu (2017) director.

Pushkar admits that he works in two modes, one where he surrenders himself to the character and the director, and the other mode where he plays a silent observer. “I generally tell the director to tell me what he or she wants from me. This way, I am able to do justice to his vision. I also try and understand the wavelength of the director. If it matches with me, then within the first two days of shoot, we know exactly what we want.”

For this particular film, he adds that it was wonderful being directed by Hemant. “I learnt so much from this young boy. It was wonderful to see how he incorporated the country side of London into scenes without disturbing the story line. He has made it a visual treat,” he says.

On working with co-actor Sanjay Narvekar, he shares, “He appears to be an introvert and quiet person. But once he gets comfortable in your company, he is one of the most mischievous people around. Comedy is a serious affair and he is one actor who has balanced it so well.”

Pushkar will also be seen in Girish Kulkarni’s next, while he is also working on a couple of his own scripts. His production house is also busy with a few projects. “I am a workaholic. I don’t like to sit idle. Right now, I am keen on doing a short film, which I want to shoot in the Konkan region.”

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 21:14 IST