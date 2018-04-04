Jr NTR is the ambassador of IPL broadcast in Telugu, watch video

Actor Jr NTR is making some really smart career choices. After testing his luck and emerging victorious as the host of Telugu version of reality show Bigg Boss last year, he has now joined hands with Star Maa to endorse the broadcast of forthcoming IPL 2018 tournament in Telugu. On Wednesday, Jr NTR was officially announced as the ambassador to promote IPL in Telugu. At the launch event, he said he was proud to be associated with a sport that can integrate us.

“We are divided by so many languages. Sports unify us, especially cricket, and I’m proud to be associated with a sport I love. Broadcast of IPL in Telugu will take the sport closer to Telugu people. The reach is going to be phenomenal. It was Bigg Boss last year and IPL in Telugu this year. I’m really thankful to Star Maa for this opportunity,” saidJr NTR, thanking filmmaker Trivikram for directing a TVC to promote IPL in Telugu. At the event, the 30-second TVC was also released.

Jr NTR clarified that his association with IPL is purely out of his love for the sport and he has no plans of buying any team in the league.

On the movie front, Jr NTR is expected begin work on NTR 28 later this month. The project marks his maiden collaboration with Trivikram. The pre-production work is already underway. Trivikram is guarding Jr NTR’s look in the film as it is being speculated that he’ll be seen in a very stylish avatar. There are reports doing the rounds that the actor will get ripped for this project and he’s been working very closely with well-known trainer Lloyd Stevens to achieve the desired look.

