KGF Chapter 2 teaser: Yash faces off against intimidating Sanjay Dutt. Watch

regional-movies

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 21:54 IST

The teaser for KGF: Chapter 2, which was originally slated to be released on Friday on the occasion of actor Yash’s birthday, was released on Thursday night, following a leak. The visuals of the teaser promise an action-packed second chapter in the franchise.

Planned originally to be released on Friday at 10.18 AM, the teaser was released 13 hours ahead of schedule.

The film’s executive producer Karthik Gowda wrote on Twitter: “U may hack, u may leak U may reach the target early but honest men win the big game always. #RockyBhai always wins. #KGFChapter2 teaser premiered today at 929pm (sic).”

Going by the teaser, it is very evident that the makers have pushed the scale to make the project look grander. If the last shot of the teaser is anything to go by, the film won’t disappoint on the action front. The teaser also gives us a glimpse of actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon.

The team recently wrapped up filming the climax. The next few months will be spent on the post-production as the film will be heavy on VFX. The shoot of KGF: Chapter 2 resumed after many months this August. It was the second Kannada film after Phantom to resume shooting amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The project marks the southern debut of actor Sanjay Dutt, who plays the antagonist. The film also stars Raveena Tandon in a crucial role. The film is directed by Prashanth Neel.

The makers recently revealed the first glimpse of Sanjay’s character from the film. The Khalnayak star will be seen playing the primary antagonist, Adheera, who was only teased in the first part.

Also read: Prashanth Neel unveils Yash’s new still from KGF: Chapter 2 ahead of teaser launch

Talking about Adheera, Yash told Hindustan Times: “When we made KGF: Chapter 1, we had our own inhibitions and restricted ourselves in some way. But with this kind of success on our side, we are going all out to make the second part. We now know people are keenly looking forward to the second part and we can deliver it without any reservations. We’ve reserved the best for chapter 2.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more