Prashanth Neel unveils Yash’s new still from KGF: Chapter 2 ahead of teaser launch

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 13:51 IST

Prashanth Neel on Monday shared a new still from KGF: Chapter 2 ahead of the film’s teaser launch on January 8 on the occasion of actor Yash’s birthday. He revealed that the teaser will be released at 10.18 AM on Friday.

Neel wrote: “The countdown to the opening of the empire door begins now! #KGFChapter2TeaserOnJan8 at 10:18 AM (sic).”

The team recently completed filming the final schedule which included a major action sequence. The next few months will be spent on the post-production as the film will be heavy on VFX.

The shoot of KGF: Chapter 2 resumed after many months this August. It was the second Kannada film after Phantom to resume shooting amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The project marks the southern debut of actor Sanjay Dutt, who plays the antagonist. The film also stars Raveena Tandon in a crucial role. The film is being directed by Prashanth Neel.

The makers recently revealed the first glimpse of Sanjay Dutt’s character from the film. The Khalnayak actor will be seen playing the primary antagonist which was only teased in the first part. He will be seen playing a character called Adheera.

Talking about Sanjay Dutt’s character and having him on board, Yash told Hindustan Times: “When we made KGF: Chapter 1, we had our own inhibitions and restricted ourselves in some way. But with this kind of success on our side, we are going all out to make the second part. We now know people are keenly looking forward to the second part and we can deliver it without any reservations. We’ve reserved the best for chapter 2.”

