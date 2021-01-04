e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Richa Chadha wields a broom as she turns Madam Chief Minister, see new poster

Richa Chadha wields a broom as she turns Madam Chief Minister, see new poster

Richa Chadha has shared the poster of her upcoming film Madam Chief Minister. It is a political drama about an ‘untouchable’ who rises to the top.

bollywood Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 11:48 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Richa Chadha has shared the poster of Madam Chief Minister.
Richa Chadha has shared the poster of Madam Chief Minister.
         

Richa Chadha has unveiled the first look from her upcoming film, Madam Chief Minister. She is seen in short hair, dishevelled look with bruises on her face and a broom in her hand on the poster. It also shows a glimpse of her co-stars Saurabh Shukla and Manav Kaul on each of her side and a glimpse of an election rally in the background.

Richa shared the poster of the film on Instagram and wrote, “Proud to present to you all, my new cinema outing #MadamChiefMinister, a film I really believe in... a political drama about an ‘untouchable’ who rises to the top! Out in cinemas on 22nd January! Stay tuned!”

 

Taapsee Pannu liked the postr and wrote on Twitter, “Go for it. looking forward to watching this one :).”

 

Madam Chief Minister is a political drama directed by Subhash Kapoor. It also stars Akshay Oberoi and Shubhrajyoti. The film was originally scheduled to release on July 17, 2020 but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The film was shot in Lucknow in a 40-day start-to-finish schedule in 2019. In a press note, the makers had revealed that Subhash Kapoor chose Richa for the role because the actor is an “articulate, politically and socially aware actor”. Richa had said in a statement last year, “Happy to announce that our labour of love Madam Chief Minister has been announced. My toughest part yet, am grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with particularly witty Subhash Sir and with the splendid cast Manav, Akshay Oberoi and Saurabh Shukla.”

Richa was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga, which starred Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. She recently unveiled the trailer of her another upcoming film, Shakeela. It is the story of the adult film star that shook the Malayalam film industry in the late 90s and early 2000s and is lined up for release this Christmas. It also stars Pankaj Tripathi.

