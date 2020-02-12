Richa Chadha’s next titled Madam Chief Minister, was shot in Lucknow in a 40-day schedule

bollywood

Actor Richa Chadha will be seen playing the chief minister of a state in her next. To be directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film is titled Madam Chief Minister.

The film has been shot in Lucknow in November and December in a start-to-finish 40-day schedule. In a press note, the makers mentions that Subhash Kapoor, who worked as a journalist before, went for Richa as his natural choice because the actor is an articulate, politically and socially aware actor. Her film, Section 375: Marzi Ya Zabardasti, saw her play a lawyer debating rape laws and Section 375 of the Indian Constitution.

Richa is thrilled about the role. She said in a statement, “Happy to announce that our labour of love Madam Chief Minister has been announced. My toughest part yet, am grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with particularly witty Subhash Sir and with the splendid cast Manav, Akshay Oberoi and Saurabh Shukla.”

The film also stars Akshay Oberoi, Shubhrajyoti, Manav Kaul and Saurabh Shukla. It is scheduled to release on July 17.

Richa was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga, which starred Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. She was appreciated for her role in the film. The fact that Richa and Kangana do not belong to the same political spectrum was brought to her notice and she had told Pinkvilla, “I have known Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s style of working and thoroughly enjoyed my role. It was different from the recent roles I had done and I really liked the story and wanted to be a part of it. Our synergy as actors worked well on-screen. We had a good time and it is not necessary that you make friends on all sets. At the end of the day, we are all here to give in our best.”

Richa recently shared a first look of her character from an untitled film. The statement released by the makers says that the film is an intense love drama. In the picture, we see Richa in a silk cotton sari, paired with a check blouse. She is wearing jewellery worn in rural areas.

