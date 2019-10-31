KGF star Yash and wife Radhika welcome baby boy, actor says ‘our happiness is doubled’. Watch video

regional-movies

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 11:02 IST

Just a year after they welcomed their daughter, KGF star Yash and Radhika Pandit are now blessed with a baby boy. Announcing the same on Instagram, Yash posted an interesting video.

The video shows a mobile phone with ‘Lil Brother’ calling. When answered, it is their daughter Ayra doing some baby talk. After she is done, Yash is heard translating it all, “What she is trying to say is she got a new little brother today. Our happiness is doubled, can’t wait for these baby conversations.”

Also read: Fan says Anil Kapoor should take charge as Maharashta CM amid BJP-Shiv Sena tussle, actor says ‘Main Nayak hi theek hu’

Just a few days ago, Yash had shared a video with their entire family decked up in traditional attire and wishing everyone a happy Diwali, again in Ayra’s baby language.

Yash and Radhika first worked together on the television show Nandagokul. Six years after began dating, they tied the knot in 2016. In 2008, the actors had made their film debut together with Moggina Manasu. Ever since, they have worked together in four films.

The actor was recently seen in one of the biggest films to be made in Kannada film industry, Kolar Gold Fields (KGF). He is now gearing up to begin shooting for KGF: Chapter 2. In March, the film had its customary launch and the makers were all set to begin shooting from April.

Talking about the second part, Yash had told IANS: “When we made KGF: Chapter 1, we had our own inhibitions and restricted ourselves in some way. But with this kind of success in our side, we are going all out to make the second part. We now know people are keenly looking forward to the second part and we can deliver it without any reservations. We’ve reserved the best for chapter 2.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 11:01 IST