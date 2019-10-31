Fan says Anil Kapoor should take charge as Maharashta CM amid BJP-Shiv Sena tussle, actor says ‘Main Nayak hi theek hu’

bollywood

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 10:27 IST

Actor Anil Kapoor had the perfect response when a Twitter user suggested he should be made the chief minister of Maharashtra. The user seemed quite pleased with Anil’s performance as the CM in hit 2001 film, Nayak.

“Maharashtra mein jab tak koi rasta nahi nikalta, tab tak anil kapoor ko hi mukhyamantri bana kar dekh lete hain. Parde par unka ek din ka karyalay poore desh ne dekha aur saraha hai. Devendra Fadnavis aur Aaditya Thackeray kya soch hai? (Until we reach a solution for Maharashtra, why not make Anil Kapoor the chief minister? Everyone watched and loved his one-day session on the big screen. What say Devendra Fadnavis, Aditya Thackeray?),” they wrote.

Anil replied, “Main nayak hi theek hu (I am better off as an actor).” His reply got his fans rolling with laughter. “First he will reject ,then he will take the oath,” wrote one, recalling the film’s story. “No one is more intelligent than you to take the CM’s seat,” wrote another.

Nayak, which also starred Rani Mukerji and Amrish Puri, was directed by S. Shankar. Anil played a television journalist who is challenged by the sitting chief minister to take office for a day. He does and excels at it, later becoming the elected chief minister of the state.

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won an absolute majority in the recently concluded Maharashtra assembly polls with the former emerging as the single largest party in the state with 105 seats. Shiv Sena, on the other hand, has bagged 56 seats in the elections.

Shiv Sena, however, has raised questions over the chief minister’s seat in the state and is demanding that power be shared between the two parties for 2.5 years each.

Anil was seen this year in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and Total Dhamaal. He will now be seen in Pagalpanti and Malang. He also has Takht with Karan Johar, which will begin shooting next year.

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 10:27 IST