Diwali 2019: Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan add a dash of glamour to Anil Kapoor’s bash, see pics

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 12:51 IST

Actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan never miss a chance to grab the perfect family time despite their busy schedules. Most recently, Kareena and Saif celebrated Diwali on Sunday and their pictures were a treat for fans.

Kareena was also spotted at Anil Kapoor’s Diwali party. In a video that has surfaced online, Saif is seen getting out off his car at the bash and then opening the door for Kareena to step out and pose together for the paparazzi. Kareena wore a dark printed dress and paired it with classic dark green dupatta while Saif looked dapper in a blue and white kurta pyjama paired with a smart half jacket.

The couple was accompanied by Kareena’s sister and actor Karisma Kapoor. Karisma wore a brilliant red sari for the occasion. Malaika Arora and sister Amrita also posed with Kareena and Karisma.

Sonam also posed with Kareena’s girl gang at the party:

Earlier on Saturday, Saif, alongwith wife Kareena, kids Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur, came together to kickstart Diwali festivities. Sara took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures from the private get-together. “Deepavali ki hardik shubhkamnayein (Happy Diwali),” she wrote.

Kareena has two films completed and lined up for release soon — Good News alongside Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani and Angrezi Medium where she will seen with Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan and Deepak Dobriyal. Good News is about couples trying for kids where Kareena plays Akshay’s onscreen wife. Kareena essays the role of a London cop in Irrfan’s Angrezi Medium.

Saif was recently seen in Laal Kaptaan where he played the role of a Naga Sadhu seeking revenge. He was also shooting for his home production, Jawani Jaaneman in London few months back.

First Published: Oct 28, 2019 12:42 IST