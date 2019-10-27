Diwali 2019: Inside Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan’s celebrations with Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 09:00 IST

Actor Saif Ali Khan and his family, including wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and children Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan, came together to begin Diwali festivities on Saturday. Sara took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures from the intimate get-together.

“Deepavali ki hardik shubhkamnayein (Happy Diwali),” she wrote in the caption of her post, which has received over 1.5 million ‘likes’ already. The first of the four pictures shows the entire family posing together for a photograph in what seems like Saif’s living room. They’re all wearing ethnic Indian wear, with the exception of Ibrahim and Taimur, who are wearing casuals. The second picture is of Sara, who is posing in front of a mirror. The reflection in the mirror shows Ibrahim taking her picture. The third photo is a selfie of Sara and her dad, Saif; the final photo is another group pic.

Sara’s fans took to the comments section to wish her, the Khan family, and each other on the festive occasion.

In 2018, Saif and his family were spotted attending a Laxmi puja at Kareena’s sister, Karisma Kapoor’s office. The Kapoors, including Kareena and Karisma, and their kids Taimur, Kiaan and Samaira, all posed for photographs together last year as well. Karisma had shared the pictures on social media.

Sara made her film debut in 2018 with Kedarnath and followed it up with the blockbuster Simmba. She recently finished filming on a romantic drama directed by Imtiaz Ali, which also stars Kartik Aaryan. She is now working with Varun Dhawan on the Coolie No 1 remake.

Kareena, meanwhile, will appear opposite Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in Good Newwz, later this year. Saif recently starred in the second season of Sacred Games, and the box office dud Laal Kaptaan.

First Published: Oct 27, 2019 08:59 IST