Saif Ali Khan on Love Aaj Kal and if daughter Sara Ali Khan is taking franchise forward: ‘It’s not my legacy at all’

bollywood

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 11:06 IST

The film Love Aaj Kal, which released on this day 10 years ago, was a respite from run-of-the-mill romantic films. Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone played two commitment-phobic young and successful professionals who keep changing their relationship status and only begin to understand the relevance of marriage and stability after their break-up.

What also made it unique was the fact that the story ran parallel to actor Rishi Kapoor (his younger self also played by Saif) and his on screen (and off screen) wife Neetu Singh’s (younger self played by actor Giselli Monteiro) love story set in the earlier times.

Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in Love Aaj Kal.

And now, the director, Imtiaz Ali is helming Aaj Kal (said to be a sequel to Love Aaj Kal), with Saif’s daughter Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan in the lead roles. Asked if he’s happy his daughter is taking his legacy forward, Saif says, “I don’t think Love Aaj Kal is my legacy at all,” he says, “I don’t think of it as Sara taking the franchise forward. That’s an interesting thought, which I hadn’t thought before. I think if anything, it’s Imtiaz’s franchise and his legacy that perhaps he is taking forward, I was just a part of it.”

Saif’s outlook towards acting overall has something to do with him not referring to the film as his ‘own’. “If Sara is a part of it, I see no relation between the two movies. Maybe that’s because I don’t view the profession as legacy-based. I just think she is a really interesting personality on-screen. Sara is very smart, and got her own lovely ideas about things, so it’s refreshing to talk to her,” says Saif.

He doesn’t think Aaj Kal will take off from where the first one left off. “I don’t see it as a continuation,” says Saif, “If it had been, I think that’s a producer’s thought, and I probably would have produced it for her or something like this. That’s just no how it has come about. Imtiaz should probably try and make one of these every 10 years, calling it ‘Aaj Kal’ with different actors! I am hoping it is a different story, though.”

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 10:53 IST