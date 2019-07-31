Imtiaz Ali on 10 years of Love Aaj Kal: ‘The basic rules of desire remain the same’

bollywood

Jul 31, 2019

Imtiaz Ali is celebrating 10 years of his film, Love Aaj Kal, that featured Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. The filmmaker, who has justed up filming the sequel, brushed up his memories to share them with his audience.

Talking about the film, Imtiaz told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I think the freshness of the film comes from it’s concept. The screenplay of a love relationship changes with time, but the basic rules of desire remain the same. That it’s still fresh and people talk about it is a matter of great happiness for me. I remember having a great time shooting it. Many things happened for me for the first time in this film, and it makes me very happy.”

Talking about the remarkable moments that followed the release of the film, Imtiaz added, “I remember that Yash (Chopra) ji had called me after watching it. I had rushed away from the room I was in, and went to the balcony to hear very carefully what he was trying to say. He liked the film, that was a great moment for me. The other remarkable thing was no one could believe that a girl in the flashback, Harleen Kaur, a simple girl from Punjab living in Delhi... in reality, she was a Brazilian model!”

Imtiaz also talked about Deepika, Saif and Neetu Singh being a part of the film. He said, “Deepika was new these days, and lot of things and scenes we did together was completely new to her and me. I had a lot of fun working with her. She was disarming, and I built a fabulous working relationship with her. Also, Saif was so funny during the shoot, there are many stories The other incident I will always remember is I met Neetu ji for the first time because of Love Aaj Kal. I was highly obliged she made a special appearance towards the end of the film. Rishi ji had spoken to her, and she had arrived in London. I saw her going for a walk one day, and ran after her for 1 kilometre to say ‘hello’ and ‘thank you for being part of the film!’”

Jul 31, 2019