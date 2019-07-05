Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan’s film titled Aaj Kal, hints Imtiaz Ali as he shares new pic from sets

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has wrapped up the shooting of his next film, the Love Aaj Kal sequel, and his latest post hints that the film may be titled Aaj kal. To go by the caption in his new post on Instagram, the title of the Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan starrer can possibly be Aaj Kal.

Imtiaz shared a loved up picture of Sara and Kartik on Instagram and wrote in caption, “the oxygen that makes the film breathe #aajkal @saraalikhan95 @kartikaaryan (clicked during the first few readings of the film, before shoot began).” Sara can be seen leaning on Kartik’s shoulder in the picture.

Sara and Kartik have already found popularity among fans who showered their love on the new onscreen couple. A fan wrote, “This chemistry is hot. Sir! Thanks for casting them in your movie.” Another wrote, “Sparkling chemistry between these two. can’t wait to watch them onscreen Feb 14, 2020 come soon please.” One more fan wrote, “Aww they look so adorable together.”

Sara had shared several pictures from the last day of the shoot in Himachal Pradesh a few days ago. She can be seen posing with Kartik, Imtiaz and other team members with the mountains in the background. She also wrote a heartfelt note, “It’s a WRAP!! 66 days & a million memories. Thank you @imtiazaliofficial for making my dream come true. I truly appreciate your warmth, patience and consideration with me every single day. Being on your set has been a privilege that I will always cherish and already miss.”

“Thank you @kartikaaryan for instantly making me comfortable with you, for selflessly giving and for consistently looking out for me. From coffee’s about you to chai’s with you, I wish we could do it all over again. I’m going to miss you more than you know and more than I can admit.”

Kartik had responded to the post saying, “And u dont know hw many times i hv read d lines u hv written fr me.” Actor Ranveer Singh had also commented to the post, reminding the two of his contribution in introducing them to each other. “So cute ! bhoolna nahi sabse pehle kissne milwaya thha,” he wrote.

Incidently, the original film, Love Aaj Kal, starred Sara’s father Saif Ali Khan opposite actor Deepika Padukone.

