Here’s Kartik Aaryan’s first look from Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal sequel. See pic

Actor Kartik Aaryan is currently working on Love Aaj Kal’s sequel, directed by Imtiaz Ali. The actor is shooting for the film in Udaipur and his first look from the film has already arrived on the internet. A new picture shows Kartik as a school boy, driving a scooter with his friend.

The actor looks strikingly different in the picture while sporting a new hairstyle. The picture hints at the actor being shown in a much younger avatar in the film.

Earlier, a video of the actor sporting a beard and moustache in Udaipur was shared online. In the video, Kartik was seen walking around in what could be a mall or an airport.

The actor had recently shared a picture on his Instagram account from a salon session. He had captioned it, “Jab we cut. My most prized possession is gone for sometime !! Courtsey - Imtiaz Sir- @imtiazaliofficial #Udaipur.” Kartik has been regularly sharing pictures from his stay in the scenic Rajasthan city where he is shooting the second schedule of the film. He had also shared a video of Lake Pichola from his hotel and had captioned it, “And this just happened !! Udaipur welcomes #GameOfThrones Season 8. Storm is coming !! @imtiazaliofficial.”

His co-star Sara Ali Khan is yet to join him on the sets and is currently vacationing with her friends in New York.

The film is the sequel to Imtiaz’s 2009 film Love Aaj Kal which starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. The sequel also stars Randeep Hooda in a prominent role. The first schedule of the film was shot in Delhi and was also followed by a wrap up party.

