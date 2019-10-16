e-paper
This is Saif Ali Khan’s only career advice for daughter Sara Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan has said that all he wants is for daughter Sara Ali Khan to stay true to herself.

bollywood Updated: Oct 16, 2019 20:57 IST

Indo Asian News Service
Sara Ali Khan is the eldest child of actor Saif Ali Khan.
Sara Ali Khan is the eldest child of actor Saif Ali Khan.
         

Actor Saif Ali Khan says he tells his actor daughter Sara Ali Khan to focus on acting and not on being a star. "I always tell her to focus on the acting and not being a star, and to always be herself," said Saif, when asked what advice he gives to his daughter Sara for her career.

The 49-year-old actor expressed dismay as far as fame is concerned. He said that he does not like being famous and that he thinks of fame as a hindrance in getting things done. He added that he finds fame annoying because it prevents him from wanting to just walk around the city doing his own thing.

 

Saif was on YouTube channel BeerBiceps’ video podcast called The Ranveer Show, hosted by Ranveer Allahbadia, where he opened up on a number of things from acting to money, and from his good and bad days to his own growth as an actor. "I am a slow learner. I think I am still learning acting, and also life," said Saif.

The actor, who will soon be seen in Laal Kaptaan, also discussed the topic of death. "Everything is driven by the fact that we are all going to die one day. That's why art is great as it captures moments, thoughts and stories -- which is kind of us freezing time and defying the oblivion of time, of death. You feel like let me create something that will maybe last forever," Saif said.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 20:57 IST

