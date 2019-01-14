Majili poster: Naga Chaitanya-Samantha Akkineni’s film also stars Divyansha Kaushik. See photo

Majili, starting Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni, has generated a lot of buzz since the makers revealed the first look of the film. On Monday, another photo from the film emerged online in which we see Chay with debut actor Divyansha Kaushik. It looks like she will play a pivotal role in the film. Chaitanya is also dressed in cricket whites and from the looks of it, he seems to have won a match as well. This would explain the happy look on the actors’ faces in the poster.

Does this mean Samantha is a part of Chay’s past in the film? The first look poster with the two of them holding each other seemed to be from their college days. So far, nothing about the plot has been revealed by the makers. Director Shiva had only said that Majili is not a sports drama, but a film in which cricket plays an important role.

He earlier said to Firstpost, “Romance in Ninnu Kori was very lighthearted, but it will be intense in this film. Also, Ninnu Kori was more urban-centric in its overall approach and treatment. It won’t be too urban this time.”

Majili is also special for actors Samantha and Chaitanya as this would be their first film together after their wedding in 2017. The two have worked together in Ye Maya Chesave, Auto Nagar Surya and Manam before that.

