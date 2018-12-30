Majili first look: Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya turn reel-life couple in their 4th film together

Fans of real life actor couple Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are in for a treat. Samantha shared the first look for their fourth film together on Sunday.

The Telugu film, titled Majili, will release in April and the first look features the two in a gentle embrace. “The first look of #Majili #chaysam4 . Oh how we’ve grown up @chayakkineni .. A story close to my heart .. 2019 is going to have some special films,” Samantha captioned the post.

“A film very special to me for obvious reasons #ChaySam4 .. happy to be starting the year with this .. #Nc17 is #Majili advance happy new year to all of you , it’s been a dream working with this team .. see you this April,” Chaitanya wrote on Instagram.

Samanth and Chaitanya have previously worked together in Ye Maaya Chesave, Manam and Autonagar Surya. Majili will be directed by Shiva Nirvana and will be their first collaboration since getting married last year.

Shiva Nirvana made his directorial debut last year with the moving Ninnu Kori, which brought fresh perspective to romance by commercial cinema standards. He says this time, his portrayal of romance will be intense, but far more universal in connecting with the masses.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 30, 2018 18:27 IST