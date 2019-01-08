Samantha Akkineni, husband Naga Chaitanya are vacationing in Amsterdam and their pics are absolute love

Actor Samantha Akkineni is taking a break from her hectic shooting schedule by spending quality time with her husband Naga Chaitanya in Amsterdam. She took to Instagram to share some great pictures from their vacation. The couple rang in the New Year together and Samantha shared a glimpse of the couple on the streets of Amsterdam, bundled up against the winter.

She captioned, “Strolling into the new year .. 2019. Great expectations. #aboutlastnight.” She also shared another picture, captioning it, “The way you laugh.”

Samantha and Chaitanya are also working together on a film after Manam, which released in 2014. This film titled Majili and is directed by Shiva Nirvana. Chay may play the role of a cricketer in this film but the film is not a sports drama.

Speaking to Firstpost, Shiva had said, “After Ninnu Kori, I wanted to take a gap and do films in different genres. But I struck upon an exciting idea and thought that if I turn it into a story then it’d suit Chaitanya. So I went and pitched the idea and Chaitanya really liked it. I also suggested that it’d be nice to have Samantha be part of this story and he asked me to go and pitch the story to her. She got really excited after she heard it.”

He added, “This will be a family drama where cricket will merely be used as a backdrop to connect the characters of Chaitanya and Samantha. Chai will be seen playing a cricketer and he will take cricket lessons briefly to play his part.”

First Published: Jan 08, 2019 14:38 IST