Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya are in Mumbai and their photos together are magic

Samantha Akkineni is making sure that her fans and those of husband Naga Chaitanya get to be part of their lives. And her medium of choice is Instagram. The couple recently reached Mumbai to attend an event but there was more on their plate than just making an official appearance, literally so. In one of the photos Samantha posted, the two are seen ready to gorge down on some tasty treats and the plate reads , ‘welcome back Sam and Chay’. Samantha thanked close friend Kresha Bajaj, who also designed some of her clothes during her wedding, for the hospitality.

Sharing a photo as they were ready for their official appearance, Samantha captioned it, “Magic”. Samantha was seen in a beautiful green sari while Chaitanya was seen in a sharp black kurta.

Chaitanya is busy preparing for his upcoming release Savyasachi, while Samantha has wrapped up Seema Raja and Super Deluxe in Tamil and is currently working on the Tamil and Telugu remake of hit Kannada film, U Turn. The actor was last seen in Irumbu Thirai in Tamil and Mahanati in Telugu, both of which worked extremely well at the box office.

