Home / Regional Movies / ‘Can’t wait to bring you back to earth, as our child’: Meghana Raj remembers husband Chiranjeevi Sarja

‘Can’t wait to bring you back to earth, as our child’: Meghana Raj remembers husband Chiranjeevi Sarja

Meghana Raj called late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja ‘a piece of my soul’ in a moving note on Instagram.

regional-movies Updated: Jun 18, 2020 15:57 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Meghana Raj has penned a heartfelt note in the memory of her late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja.
Meghana Raj has penned a heartfelt note in the memory of her late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja.
         

Actor Meghana Raj on Thursday remembered her late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja in a moving note on Instagram in which she described him as a piece of her soul. The South star passed away due to cardiac arrest earlier this month,

“Chiru, I have tried & tried again but I am unable to put in words what I want to tell you. All the words in the world cannot describe what you mean to me. My friend, my lover, my partner, my child, my confidant, my husband – you are much more than all of this. You are a piece of my soul, Chiru,” Meghana wrote.

 

Sharing how much she’s been missing him, she added, “An unfathomable pain shoots through my soul every time I see the door and you don’t walk in shouting “I’m home”. There is a sinking feeling in my heart when I can’t touch you every minute of every day. Like a thousand deaths, slow and painful. But then, like a magic spell I feel you around me. Every time I feel weak, you are around me like a guardian angel.”

Sharing the news of her pregnancy, she wrot,e “You love me so much that you just couldn’t leave me behind alone, could you? Our little one is your precious gift to me – a symbol of our love – and I’m eternally grateful to you for this sweet miracle. I can’t wait to bring you back to earth, as our child. I can’t wait to hold you again. Can’t wait to see your smile again. Can’t wait to hear that infectious laughter of yours light up the entire room. I will wait for you and you wait for me on the other side.”

Chiranjeevi and Meghana had tied the knot in 2018. Chiranjeevi made his acting debut with 2009 Kannada film Vayuputra. Nephew of popular Tamil actor Arjun and grandson of veteran actor Shakti Prasad, he had starred in over 20 films. His last release was Kannada action-drama Shivarjuna, which released earlier this year. Some of his other popular films include Varadanayaka, Whistle, Ram-Leela, Bhajari and Khaki among others.

