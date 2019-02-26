Naga Chaitanya, Venkatesh team up for Venky Mama, film starts rolling in Rajahmundry

Actor Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya have teamed up for the first time for the upcoming Telugu romantic comedy Venky Mama. Being directed by Bobby, the project went on the floors on Sunday on the banks of river Godavari in Rajahmundry.

On Sunday, Bobby took to Twitter and wrote: “Happy to announce that first day of our movie with Venkatesh garu, @chay_akkineni is happening on the banks of Godavari river. Need all your best wishes. Thank you.”

Happy to announce that first day of our movie with Venkatesh garu , @chay_akkineni is happening on the banks of Godavari river. Need all your best wishes. Thank You. pic.twitter.com/dg6mToFmsj — bobby (@dirbobby) February 24, 2019

Following the runaway success of F2, which also starred Varun Tej as one of the leads, Venkatesh is joining hands with Naga Chaitanya. The exciting combination has already earned its share of hype and has set high expectations.

Last seen directing Jr NTR starrer Jai Lava Kusa, Bobby is back with a film after two years.

Director of the film, Bobby, informed that the film’s shoot had begun by the banks of river Godavari.

Raashi Khanna and Paayal Rajput have been signed as the leading ladies. This will be Raashi’s second outing with Bobby as she was also part of Jai Lava Kusa.

Also see | Akash Ambani pre-wedding bash: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt enjoy some together time, Maroon 5 likely to perform. See pics

Apparently, Rakul Preet Singh was originally considered as one of the female leads. However, due to her busy work schedule, she couldn’t take out time.

Thaman has been signed to compose music. The rest of the cast and crew will be announced soon.

Chaitanya, having recently completed shooting for Telugu romantic drama Majli, has joined the sets of this project.

In Majli, Chaitanya plays a failed cricketer turned rowdy. It will be his first release post marriage with wife Samantha Akkineni.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 26, 2019 14:12 IST