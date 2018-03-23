Pankaj Tripathi about Kaala star Rajinikanth: I wanted to talk to him about cinema, life and spirituality

Actor Pankaj Tripathi says he took up the role in Kaala as it gave him a chance to meet and talk to superstar Rajinikanth. The Tamil film, which also stars Huma Qureshi, is due to arrive in theatres on April 27. This is the first time that Pankaj has worked with Rajinikanth, and the actor said for the first few minutes of their first shoot together, he quietly looked at the superstar.

“The first shot was very nice. I was just quietly watching him. For 10-15 minutes I was just looking at him. I had signed this film to just meet and talk to him. I wanted to talk to him about cinema, his approach towards it, life and spirituality. I’m glad I did that,” Pankaj told PTI.

The gangster film, written by Pa Ranjith, also stars Nana Patekar. Talking about his other big project, Super 30, which is the biopic of Indian mathematician Anand Kumar and has Hrithik Roshan in the lead role, Pankaj said he is excited to have played an important role in the film.

Before Hrithik came on board, there were rumours that Pankaj was the first choice of the makers. The 41-year-old actor, however, denied, saying the speculation arose after people discussed that he could be a candidate, given his resemblance to Anand.

“There was never any truth in this. People just said that I was a suitable candidate. I am playing an important role in the film. It was a lovely experience working with Hrithik. We had worked together in Agneepath also, we knew each other already. It was very nice,” Pankaj added.

The actor had a successful 2017 with three of his films - Bareilly Ki Barfi, Newton and Fukrey Returns.

